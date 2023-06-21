Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 29,373 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,373 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

