WealthNavi Inc. Buys 42,083 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $120,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 66,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 59,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,900. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

