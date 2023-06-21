Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

