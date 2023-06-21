Weaver Consulting Group Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.