Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,378 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTI stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

