Weaver Consulting Group Sells 2,247 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32.

