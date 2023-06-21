Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMD opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

