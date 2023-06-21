Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE WIW opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $10.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

