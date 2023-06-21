Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE WIW opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $10.92.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
