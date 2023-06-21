Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

