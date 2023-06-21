Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
