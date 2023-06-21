Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHF opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

