Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2633 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTSHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

