WhiteBIT Token Price Tops $4.90 on Major Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00016391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $302.93 million and $5.67 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

