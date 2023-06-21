Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WHLM opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
