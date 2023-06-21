Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

