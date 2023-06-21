Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 13,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 72,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Willow Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. Willow Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

