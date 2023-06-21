Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 54522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.39).

Specifically, insider Paul Hodges bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,387.72). Corporate insiders own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Windar Photonics Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.35.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

