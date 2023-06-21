Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down to $64.18

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.18, but opened at $59.73. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 319,997 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

