WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.47

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 2512950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,739,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

