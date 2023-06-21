WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,436 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,540,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 56,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 743,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,115,000 after purchasing an additional 335,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 782,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,142. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.