WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,836 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 1.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, reaching $290.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

