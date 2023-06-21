WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.