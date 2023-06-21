WJ Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 255.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.43. 197,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,910. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.68 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average is $214.78.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.