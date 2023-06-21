World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

World Kinect Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WKC opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. World Kinect has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

