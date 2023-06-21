World Mobile Token (WMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.01 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $45.01 million and approximately $574,268.54 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,890,540 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

