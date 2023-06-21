Worth Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,112 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 687,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,242. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

