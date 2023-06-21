Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 133,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,322. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
