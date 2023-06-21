Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 133,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,322. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.