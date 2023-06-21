Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 227,105 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 234,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 233,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 176,796 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 122,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. 51,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

