Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,476 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

