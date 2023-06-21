WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

Shares of WPP opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

