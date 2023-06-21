XLMedia (LON:XLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.01 ($0.10), with a volume of 156336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of XLMedia from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 45 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £20.82 million, a P/E ratio of 835.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.62.

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

