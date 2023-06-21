XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Up 5.1%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.10 and last traded at $82.72. Approximately 102,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 142,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $726,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 583,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,232.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $177,244.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,284,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $726,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 583,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,232.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,356 shares of company stock worth $15,834,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,820 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPEL by 2,019,187.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 161,535 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 52.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 208,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 391.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

