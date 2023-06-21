Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,811 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 184.4% in the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 402,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

