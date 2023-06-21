YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.96

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 819613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

