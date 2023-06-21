ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.30 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $29.30 million and $23,317.83 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

