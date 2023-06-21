Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.25). Approximately 13,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 12,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.62. The company has a market cap of £21.26 million, a PE ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

