Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.