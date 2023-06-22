0x Market Capitalization Achieves $167.51 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $167.51 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

