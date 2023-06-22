1,000 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.97. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $123.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

