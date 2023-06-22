105,166 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,732,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,400,000 after acquiring an additional 322,303 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 350,556 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

