15,151 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 413,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,741. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

