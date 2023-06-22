15,151 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Retireful LLC

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KRGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 413,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,741. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.