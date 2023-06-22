153,688 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,794,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.