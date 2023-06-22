153,688 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,794,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
