2,000 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $67,084,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,403,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 0.41. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $168.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,374 shares of company stock worth $14,046,580 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

