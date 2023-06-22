2,445 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,087. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $63.42 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

