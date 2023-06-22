286,865 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 286,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,911,000. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 14.3% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after buying an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 943,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,777. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

