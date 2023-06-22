4,130 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP stock opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $93.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

