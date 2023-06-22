4,281 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $185.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $122.08 and a one year high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.