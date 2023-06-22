4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 4.7%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.11. 97,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 498,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDMT. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $607.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

