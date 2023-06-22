51,500 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $11,345,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,078.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 144,384 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares during the period.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.