63,710 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

