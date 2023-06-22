8,538 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.11.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $423.40 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.12 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

