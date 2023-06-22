A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of ABBNY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 265,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,748. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

